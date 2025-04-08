Shelton Capital Management Purchases 2,500 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

