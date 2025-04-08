Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 910 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $237,375,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after buying an additional 402,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,789,000 after purchasing an additional 368,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $324.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 636.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

