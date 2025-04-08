Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 203,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 79,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,583 shares of company stock worth $7,563,278. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams Companies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WMB opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.29%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

