Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $101.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.