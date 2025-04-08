Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,261 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $4,333,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 96,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,777,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,411.76. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,939 shares in the company, valued at $32,536,349.35. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,332 shares of company stock worth $5,364,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.13%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

