Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – April 7th

Janover, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Bluejay Diagnostics, AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares, D-Wave Quantum, and Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million dollars to around two billion dollars. These stocks are often associated with higher volatility and risk but can offer significant growth potential compared to their larger counterparts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Janover (JNVR)

Janover Inc. engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

NASDAQ:JNVR traded up $27.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.44. 20,469,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.82. Janover has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $34.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

Shares of CRWV traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.90. 9,934,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,228,340. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 55,674,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.35. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $316.92.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $19.80. 17,569,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

TSLS traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. 24,947,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $31.83.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. 35,613,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,714,642. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU)

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,608,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,348. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43.

