Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Smith Douglas Homes to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Smith Douglas Homes and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 398 1877 1729 53 2.35

Smith Douglas Homes presently has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.12%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 35.32%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smith Douglas Homes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes $975.46 million $123.18 million 11.26 Smith Douglas Homes Competitors $6.34 billion $777.96 million 7.12

Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes. Smith Douglas Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Smith Douglas Homes has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Douglas Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes 4.60% 21.01% 16.10% Smith Douglas Homes Competitors 9.23% 84.38% 10.92%

Summary

Smith Douglas Homes peers beat Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

