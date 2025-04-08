Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Snowflake by 587.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 171,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 57,337 shares during the period. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Snowflake by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,796 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:SNOW opened at $130.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average of $152.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

