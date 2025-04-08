Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 7th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, Expedia Group, and HubSpot are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to the shares of companies that own, operate, or have a significant presence in social media platforms and services. These stocks are influenced by factors such as user engagement trends, advertising revenue, and evolving digital communication preferences, making them a key segment within the broader technology and media markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.81. 16,358,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,667. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.81.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.07. 14,283,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.10. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $51.42 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,742,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.28. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

NYSE HUBS traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $501.58. 553,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $688.31 and a 200-day moving average of $662.23. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,592.25, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

