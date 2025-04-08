Sonic (prev. FTM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Billion (S)

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $234.83 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sonic (prev. FTM) token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79,044.58 or 0.99966339 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78,076.28 or 0.98741743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM) launched on November 30th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,880,000,000 tokens. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official website for Sonic (prev. FTM) is www.soniclabs.com. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a current supply of 3,175,000,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic (prev. FTM) is 0.42347274 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $307,421,925.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

