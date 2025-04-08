Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $262,303.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,018.01. The trade was a 18.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares in the company, valued at $470,464,387.90. This represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,139 shares of company stock worth $8,582,288. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.