SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.63. Approximately 29,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 64,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) by 681.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

