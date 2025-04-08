SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.31 and last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 8389014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,735,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,432,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after buying an additional 559,519 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.