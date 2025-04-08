Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $334,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,842.50. This trade represents a 10.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,922.90. The trade was a 14.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,839 in the last ninety days. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

