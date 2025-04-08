Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $19.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis
Institutional Trading of Stellantis
Stellantis Price Performance
STLA stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.