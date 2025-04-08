Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $19.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLA. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,137,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,583 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 436.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 281,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 229,229 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,822,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 531,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 28.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 282,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

