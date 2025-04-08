Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.94 and last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 176312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Stepan Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $525.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stepan news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,452.88. This trade represents a 35.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Stepan by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 781.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

