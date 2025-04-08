STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get STERIS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Stock Up 0.0 %

STE stock opened at $212.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.26. STERIS has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.