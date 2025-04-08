STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,775,000 after purchasing an additional 56,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,585,000 after buying an additional 172,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,130,000 after buying an additional 378,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,836,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,131,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $212.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

