Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Price

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. 327,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.71. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.