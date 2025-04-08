StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Curis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.16 on Friday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.51.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.11. Curis had a negative return on equity of 923.37% and a negative net margin of 443.35%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Curis will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Curis by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 59,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

