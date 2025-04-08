StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

GLMD opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $798,560.00, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

