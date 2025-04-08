StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

