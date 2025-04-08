StockNews.com Downgrades Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) to Hold

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:PBH traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.72. The company had a trading volume of 418,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,495. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

