StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TCI stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $246.47 million, a P/E ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,415,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,710,421.44. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 32,858 shares of company stock worth $586,695 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.