Straightline Group LLC Buys New Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,868 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 4,264.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,825 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in CRH by 32,560.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 951,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 948,800 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

