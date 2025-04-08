Straightline Group LLC Buys New Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 380,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered TrueCar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.97.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

