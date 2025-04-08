Straightline Group LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $89.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

