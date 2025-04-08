Straightline Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,185 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Straightline Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,037,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,604,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,696,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

