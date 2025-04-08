Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $282.84 and last traded at $272.18. Approximately 4,529,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,838,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Get Strategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Strategy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in Strategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Strategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About Strategy

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.