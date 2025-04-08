Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC) Shares Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) rose 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.04. Approximately 44,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 100,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66.

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS.

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,437,825.60. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,052 shares of company stock worth $1,332,996. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Summit Midstream by 1,106.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.