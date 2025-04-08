Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 26,216,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 73,201,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.