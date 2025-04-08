Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.