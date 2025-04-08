Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Has $563,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,787,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $38,242,687. The trade was a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Millerchip sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.01, for a total value of $1,034,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,211.65. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $5,215,915 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $908.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $702.00 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $987.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $948.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

