Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 135,150 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,150 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF comprises 2.1% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,129,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,102,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,969,000 after acquiring an additional 192,734 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,518,000. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,856,000. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,219,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of RWJ stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
