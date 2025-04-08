Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Trims Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. cut its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,639 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

