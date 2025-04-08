Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.0 %

SYRS stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $772,761.60, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

