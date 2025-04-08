Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TALK. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Talkspace in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of TALK stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $446.36 million, a P/E ratio of 265.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.94 million. Talkspace had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Talkspace will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talkspace

In related news, CEO Jon R. Cohen bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,422.80. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 82,270 shares of company stock valued at $235,312 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Further Reading

