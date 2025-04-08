Tandem Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 37,565 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

