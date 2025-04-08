Tandem Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 70,792 Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Vanguard Core Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCRB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,108,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,254,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VCRB opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.