Tandem Investment Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

