Tandem Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 4.5% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $479.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.