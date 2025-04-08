Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Baird R W cut shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Bank of America lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.48.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $94.23 on Monday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

