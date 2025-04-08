Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Kelly Morrison

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Target stock on March 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “RETIREMENT ACCOUNT 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 3/3/2025.

TGT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.18. 2,092,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $173.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price objective on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

