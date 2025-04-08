Target (NYSE:TGT) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.50 and last traded at $94.60. Approximately 2,638,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,374,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Get Target alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.