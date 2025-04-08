TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.43 and last traded at $11.97. 215,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 262,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TASK. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

TaskUs Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.58%. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TaskUs

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $204,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in TaskUs by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

