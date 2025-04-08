Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.92. 575,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,661. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

