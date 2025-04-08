TD Cowen Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $88.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. 9,257,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,183,687. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

