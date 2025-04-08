TD Securities Begins Coverage on Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB)

Stock analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.90% from the company’s current price.

PRMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:PRMB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.83. 246,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Primo Brands by 4,673.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,413,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

