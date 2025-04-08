TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Issues Earnings Results

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.

TechPrecision Stock Up 1.9 %

TechPrecision stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 131,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.13.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

TechPrecision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.