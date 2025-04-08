TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Issues Earnings Results

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. TechPrecision had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%.
TechPrecision Stock Up 1.9 %
TechPrecision stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 131,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. TechPrecision has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.13.
TechPrecision Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TechPrecision
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.