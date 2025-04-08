TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTGT

TechTarget Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $264.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,455,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 227,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TechTarget by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.